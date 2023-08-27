Residents ‘offered £100 a month’ to provide parking on Ulez charge-free road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Residents ‘offered £100 a month’ to provide parking on Ulez charge-free road

By Press Association
An information sign for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on Bridge Road in Chessington (Yui Mok/PA)
Residents of a road which forms a charge-free corridor through London’s expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez) say they have been offered “£100 a month” to let people park on their driveways and avoid paying the fee.

Motorists travelling along Moor Lane which becomes Bridge Road in Chessington, south-west London, do not have to pay the Ulez charge, but should they turn off at any stage they will immediately enter the zone.

People leaving the road to access a train station, pub car park and numerous businesses along the road will have to pay the £12.50 charge if their vehicle does not meet emissions standards.

Screengrab of a map posted on the Transport for London website of the expanded Ulez zone in Chessington
It means motorists travelling along the route must stay on the road, drive all the way round a roundabout and go back the same way to avoid being charged.

The town of Chessington, part of the London borough of Kingston-upon-Thames, will be included in the Ulez expansion when it come into force from August 29.

Many surrounding areas will not be included in the charge, meaning Chessington will form something of a Ulez peninsula.

Vispi Irani, 68, who lives on Bridge Road, told the PA news agency a man offered him and his neighbours £100 a month to park on his driveway and make the most of the charge-free corridor.

Mr Irani said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“We don’t have to pay it on the road where we live, but I’m planning on changing my car, so I won’t have to pay it for the others.

“A chap came round and put notes through my and my neighbours’ doors.

“He was offering £100 a month to let him park on our drive so he could get around paying the charge.

“I don’t know how he was planning to get here. I guess he would use public transport.

“We have a big drive so I gave him a call, but he didn’t answer.”

Business owner Tony Oak, 46, who is concerned the Ulez expansion will force his four employees to work elsewhere
A Chessington business owner said being located on the border of the expanded zone had left his staff in a “no-win situation.”

Tony Oak, 46, has run a waste clearance firm in the area for nearly three years.

His business is based around 100m outside the new Ulez zone, but says all four of his employees will have to travel through it to get to work, and cannot afford to update their cars.

Mr Oak told PA: “My staff will have to pay £12.50 every day they come to work. That’s about £4,000 a year.

“They feel they are effectively working an extra hour for nothing.

“One of my employees is considering working elsewhere because of the added cost.

“We’re completely surrounded by the zone, it’s a no-win situation.

“There’s no bus you can get to here. The nearest bus stop is half a mile away.

A camera is installed for the Ultra Low Emission Zone
“We travel inside and outside of the zone during work hours. That’s a cost we pass on to the customer.

“We can’t afford to get new company vehicles, it just all adds up.

“We’ve looked into electric vehicles in the past but they don’t have the range – we do too many miles every day.

“Then there’s the cost of having chargers fitted.

“I know a lot of the other businesses around here are having the same problem.”

A window fitter, who owns a salesroom just off Bridge Road and did not wish to be named, said he is unsure whether his premises is inside the zone or not.

He told PA: “Officially, we’re not in the zone but there’s a camera just across the road so it might catch you. I’m really not sure.

“Luckily, my van is exempt because of its age – just.

“Even though this road is not in the zone, you just can’t avoid it round here.

“It seems to only affect the poorest people.

“If you turn off to go to the shops or something like that you’ll be in the zone.

“Deliveries to my shop will be more expensive when we’re in the zone. The cost will go on our bill.”

An information sign on Bridge Road in Chessington
David, 83, a retired health worker who did not wish to give his surname, lives in the new zone area.

He said: “What’s the benefit? It’s a money-making gadget.

“I know electricians who aren’t going to work in this area anymore because of the new zone.

“It’s all people talk about round here, they’re angry about it and moaning.

“If you turn anywhere off Bridge Road left or right you have to pay.

“People should have a choice.”