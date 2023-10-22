Roadside weather station upgrades to boost gritting decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Roadside weather station upgrades to boost gritting decisions

By Press Association
Roadside weather stations are being upgraded to enable better decisions on when to deploy gritters (Jacob King/PA)
Roadside weather stations are being upgraded to enable better decisions on when to deploy gritters (Jacob King/PA)

Weather stations are being upgraded to enable road bosses make better decisions on when to deploy gritters.

National Highways, which is responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, said it is investing £15.4 million to modernise 125 stations by the end of 2025, with the first coming into use this week.

There are plans for around 100 more sites to be revamped in the following five years.

Information screens displaying weather data
Information screens displaying weather data (Jacob King/PA)

Existing weather stations are up to 25 years old so lack the latest technology.

The new versions will provide more accurate data to improve year-round management of major roads.

They will have sensors assessing conditions in the atmosphere and on carriageways, with cables running between the stations and the roads.

Information on snow, ice, visibility, wind strength, flooding, temperature, humidity and rainfall will be relayed to National Highways’ control rooms across England, helping bosses make better judgments such as when to send out gritters or issue weather warnings to drivers.

Gritters spread rock salt on roads, which combines with moisture to prevent ice forming when temperatures drop below the freezing point for water.

Salt does not directly melt snow, so it is important gritters are deployed before snowfall.

Rachel Adams, head of winter maintenance products at Vaisala, the company manufacturing the new weather stations, told the PA news agency: “They are the eyes of National Highways on the road network.

“The data from the road weather stations goes to National Highways. Their winter maintenance decision makers use that to determine whether or not they need to send a plough truck out or a vehicle to put down salt on the road.

“The weather stations are designed primarily for winter use, detecting ice formation, cold temperatures and snow on the network.

“But the beauty of the sensors is that they also provide value to National Highways during the summertime as well.

“We can detect potential hazards from aquaplaning and also high winds.”

Katy Little, who is leading the upgrade project for National Highways, said: “We are excited to be investing in new equipment which will provide us with more accurate data from the roadside.

“The weather stations underpin our entire decision making and treatment regime, so are pivotal to us ensuring the network is safe and secure.”

The first upgraded station will begin operating on the A56 near Accrington, Lancashire, this week.

National Highways has a total of more than 530 gritters and 280,000 tonnes of salt at 128 depots across its network.