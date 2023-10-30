Just Stop Oil activists spared jail after M25 protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil activists spared jail after M25 protest

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters were found to have breached an injunction (Aaron Chown/PA)
Just Stop Oil activists who caused “massive disruption” on the M25 in “deliberate defiance” of an injunction have been spared jail by a High Court judge.

Theresa Norton, 65, and Mair Bain, 36, were found to have breached the injunction when they protested on the M25 with 10 others in November 2022.

Delivering his ruling at the High Court in London on Monday, Mr Justice Soole said both defendants had crossed the custody threshold.

Just Stop Oil protests
Just Stop Oil protester Gaie Delap (far left) stands with others outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)

He decided not to impose any penalty against the remaining 10 defendants also found in contempt, including 76-year-old grandmother, Gaie Delap, who climbed on to an M25 gantry.

The retired teacher from Bristol previously told the judge that her “heart was breaking” for the future of her six grandchildren.

Mr Justice Soole found that she and nine of the others had not been made aware of the injunction by a Just Stop Oil mentor prior to the protest, describing the omission as a “significant failure and breach of trust”.

He handed Bain a 40-day jail sentence suspended for two years and Norton an 80-day sentence, also suspended for two years, telling the court: “Her (Bain) actions were deliberate and in defiance of the court.

“Her actions caused massive disruption to the M25 and members of the public.

“The mitigating factors include her apology and her statement explaining she would not breach court injunctions in the future.”

He described Norton’s case as “much more difficult” due to her previous conviction for being in contempt of an injunction and past comments by her explaining that she would continue to “protest regardless and defy the court”.

Mr Justice Soole took into account her statement which explained she had “no intention” of breaching court orders in the future.

Referring to the 10 defendants who had no knowledge of the injunction, he said: “It would have been a significant failure and breach of trust for JSO not to have told the volunteers of the potential consequences (of breaching the order).

“Having listened to each of these defendants my conclusion is that each of them have told the honest truth.

“I do not accept that they have lied to the court.

“It is surprising that the so-called legal brief did not give reference to existing injunctions but in my judgment it is not incredible.”

Outside court a spokesman for Just Stop Oil said: “Today no-one was imprisoned or fined, but the fact that 12 people have spent over a week in court, facing the loss of their freedom for disobeying a ‘private law’, and now face criminal charges for the same action, demonstrates our courts are not protecting the ordinary people of this country, but defending those making profit by killing people.”