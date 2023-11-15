Council makes £478,000 from low-emission zone fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Council makes £478,000 from low-emission zone fines

By Press Association
The LEZ is in force in the centre of Glasgow (Garry Cornes/Alamy/PA)
The LEZ is in force in the centre of Glasgow (Garry Cornes/Alamy/PA)

A local authority made more than £478,000 from a low-emission zone over the first four months of the scheme, new figures show.

Glasgow City Council said it issued 20,134 fines between June and September this year, recovering £478,560.

The low-emission zone (LEZ) came into effect on June 1, and all vehicles entering the city centre must be compliant with emission standards or face a fine.

Last month, the Court of Session ruled the scheme was lawful and proportionate following a legal challenge from business owner William Paton, owner of Paton’s Accident Repair Centre in the Townhead area of the city.

The council said money recovered from fines will be used to reduce air pollution and help meet climate change targets.

A council spokesperson said: “Scottish LEZs operate by way of a penalty system, set in legislation to discourage non-compliant vehicle entry and to maximise the air quality benefits that can be delivered.

“Penalties are reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days, with all revenue above that incurred in running Glasgow’s LEZ scheme itself only used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

“We would remind drivers that Glasgow’s LEZ is now in force and to familiarise themselves with its emissions requirements.”

The council website says the initial fine is £60 but it doubles with each subsequent breach of the rules by the same vehicle detected in the same LEZ.

Penalty charge rates are capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs.

Fines are cut by 50% if paid within 14 days.

The figures show 89 of the £960 fines were issued in September, up from 21 in August, one in July and none in June.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “It is clear that Glasgow’s low-emission zone has clobbered hard-pressed motorists for huge sums of money, only a few months since it was imposed.

“A rising number are being hit with the council’s new full-penalty fines, which total nearly £1,000.

“Ordinary Glaswegians, and in particular motorists and city centre businesses, are paying a huge price for this ill-thought-out policy.

“The SNP council must be upfront about how they intend to spend this money and other cities across Scotland must learn from how Glasgow’s low-emission zone has been so badly botched.”

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee are due to bring in LEZs next year.