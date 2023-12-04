Fuel prices drop in November but drivers still pay £5 more per fill-up than they should – RAC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fuel prices drop in November but drivers still pay £5 more per fill-up than they should – RAC

By Press Association
Drivers are paying £5 more per full tank of fuel than they should be, according to the RAC.
Prices of petrol and diesel continue to fall, but fuel retailers are ‘refusing’ to pass on full savings to motorists, according to the RAC.

The organisation’s Fuel Watch shows that the average price of petrol fell by 7.5p a litre to November 146.95p. However, the RAC believes that this is still 10p more per litre than it should be, with the average retailer margin per litre of petrol now 17p – well above the long-term average of 7p.

Drivers are now paying an average of £80.62 to fill a typical 55-litre petrol family car – £5 more than they should be, says the RAC.

The price of diesel fell by 7p in November to 154.40p, but this is said to be an ‘overcharge’ of 5p per litre, and means filling a 55-litre car is around £2.50 more expensive than it should be at £84.92.

The RAC has criticised fuel retailers for ‘refusing to pass on’ the 5p fuel duty cut implemented in March 2022, and estimates that motorists have lost out on £184m in the last two months alone because of this overcharge.

The RAC’s Fuel Watch also highlights the retailers offering great value, with the independent Grindley Brook forecourt in Whitchurch, Shropshire, only charging 131.9p for petrol and 143.9p for diesel – considerably less than the average.

Fuel prices
Retailers have been accused of failing to pass on the fuel duty cut to motorists.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While the price of fuel fell in November, the truth is there is no reason whatsoever for drivers to be jubilant as the data clearly shows they are continuing to get a rough deal at the pumps.

“Wholesale fuel costs have been falling for months, so they should be paying around 137p for petrol, instead of a whopping 147p. Diesel is also overpriced at 154.40p when it should be on sale for under 150p.

“We reiterate our call to the biggest retailers to significantly cut their prices to mirror what’s happening with greatly reduced wholesale costs.”