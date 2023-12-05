Rural road crashes more likely to be deadly, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Rural road crashes more likely to be deadly, report says

By Press Association
Vehicle crashes on rural roads are more deadly overall, research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Vehicle crashes on rural roads are more deadly overall, research suggests (Alamy/PA)

Vehicle crashes on rural roads are around four times more likely to result in a fatality than those on urban highways, according to a new report.

Insurer NFU Mutual said an average of one in every 31 collisions on rural roads in Britain resulted in a death in 2022.

That is compared with a ratio of one in every 120 on roads in towns and cities.

The analysis is based on Department for Transport (DfT) figures for crashes in which at least one person was injured.

NFU Mutual identified factors contributing to accidents on rural roads which are “less severe or not present” on urban highways.

They include vehicles travelling at high-speed resulting in head-on collisions; loss of control at unanticipated tight corners; unmarked junctions; and increased traffic from rural businesses, particularly during the summer harvest season.

A total of 1,017 people were killed on rural roads in 2022, which was a four-year high and represented a 14% increase from 2021.

Some 59% of all road fatalities were on rural roads despite the highways being used for just 44% of traffic.

In March, the DfT’s road safety initiative Think! launched a campaign aimed at reducing the number of young male drivers killed on rural roads.

This came after data showed three out of five crashes in which young male car drivers die or suffer a serious injury happen on those roads.

NFU Mutual announced it will develop a Code For Countryside Roads to provide advice to drivers and other road users.

It commissioned a survey of UK adults which indicated one in seven (15%) people have been involved in a crash on a rural road, and one in five (22%) feel uncomfortable driving on them.

Among respondents’ most-common concerns about rural road safety were blind corners (63%), narrow roads (53%), impatient drivers (50%) and people breaking the speed limit (47%).

NFU Mutual chief executive Nick Turner said: “Rural roads are not only the arteries of the rural economy but also the gateway to our countryside and a source of enjoyment for millions.

“Sadly, our analysis shows that, after a few years of decreasing fatalities, rural roads are becoming more deadly again.

“Over 1,000 people lost their lives on rural roads last year, with thousands more injured.

“Every road death is one too many, and we believe serious conversations need to happen to make rural roads safer for everyone.

“That is why we are today announcing a Code For Countryside Roads, which will take in feedback and advice from experts and groups to provide a clear guide to how people should use rural roads.

“We all need to work together to ensure we keep our countryside as safe as it can be.

“We invite members of the public and experts to get in touch with us to feed into the Code For Countryside Roads, and hope the document, once published, will help steer a course towards safer rural roads for all road users.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “Our roads are among the safest in the world, but we are committed to improving road safety.

“That’s why we are investing £147.5 million through the Safer Roads Fund to make improvements on the country’s most high-risk roads, as well as running our well-known THINK! campaigns to encourage responsible driving.”

– The survey of 2,065 UK adults was conducted by research company Yonder between November 8 and 9.