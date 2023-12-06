Majority of London’s black cabs can provide zero emission journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority of London’s black cabs can provide zero emission journeys

By Press Association
More than half of London’s black cabs are zero emission capable, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
The proportion of London’s black cabs that are zero emission capable (ZEC) has passed the 50% milestone, new figures show.

Transport for London (TfL) said 7,972 of the 14,690 licensed taxis in the capital are ZEC, which means they are able to cover minimum distances powered solely by electric batteries.

The number of ZEC taxis has grown by around 10% in six months.

Most new ZEC cabs in the city are made by the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) in Ansty, Coventry, which produces the TX model.

Since 2018, all taxis licensed in London for the first time have been required to be ZEC.

This rule was extended to private hire vehicles – also known as minicabs – from the start of this year.

TfL director of licensing and regulation Helen Chapman said: “London’s black taxis are recognised worldwide and we are proud to see that so many drivers are helping clean up our air and assist us in tackling the city’s health emergency by driving zero emission capable vehicles (ZEC).

“Reaching this milestone is a great reflection of how London is working hard to be a greener, more sustainable, environmentally friendly city.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance said: “We’ve seen an impressive increase in electric vehicle uptake over the last year.

“The Mayor and I will continue working with councils, the Government and the private sector to build upon the infrastructure we have in the capital to help build a better, fairer, greener London for everyone.”

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said: “Our members take great pride in driving these clean, green vehicles, and passengers enjoy travelling in them.

“With continued financial support and further investment in rapid charging infrastructure, cabbies will keep working towards a fully zero-emission fleet, whilst providing the same high-quality, reliable, accessible service London’s taxis are known for.”

LEVC chief executive Alex Nan said: “Other cities can learn from London’s world-leading approach, improving air quality throughout urban settings, to the benefit of the public and the environment.

“LEVC is committed to working alongside policymakers to demonstrate the positive impact that the TX is having in our cities, as we seek to continue building a greener and more accessible transport network better suited for all.”