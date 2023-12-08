‘I’ve only had one’ is most common drink-driving excuse – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve only had one’ is most common drink-driving excuse – survey

By Press Association
Drivers saying they have ‘only had one drink’ is the most common excuse heard for drink-driving, a new survey suggests (Philip Toscano/PA)
Only having one drink is the most common excuse heard for drink-driving, a new survey suggests.

Three out of five (62%) respondents to a poll of more than 12,000 AA members said people have used that reason to justify getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Other frequent excuses heard are claiming food will “soak up the alcohol” (41%), only driving a short distance (40%) and “it’s been a while” since their last drink (31%).

Police forces across the UK are conducting their annual December crackdown on drink-driving amid the Christmas party season.

AA Charitable Trust director Edmund King said: “Just one drink can be enough to put you over the drink-drive limit, and even if you are within the limit, it can still affect your judgment and ability to drive safely.

“We need drivers to hang up these excuses for good. Drinking and driving simply do not mix – if you are doing one, then you shouldn’t do the other.

“Drivers risk more than just a fine or losing their licence when they drink-drive. Every year hundreds of people needlessly die on our roads because of drunk drivers.

“Everyone wants to enjoy Christmas. Don’t let your ‘only one’ drink be your last.”

Latest Department for Transport figures show fatalities from drink-drive crashes are at a 12-year high.

An estimated 260 people were killed in collisions on Britain’s roads involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2021 – the highest annual total since 2009.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml, and the Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

People convicted of drink-driving face being disqualified for at least a year and an unlimited fine. Offenders can be sent to prison in the most serious cases.

The survey was carried out by research company Yonder in November.