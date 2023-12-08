This £3m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was bought as a 70th birthday present

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This £3m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was bought as a 70th birthday present

By Press Association
A man bought this Bugatti was bought as a present for his wife’s 70th birthday (Bugatti/PA)
Bugatti has shown off its latest bespoke hypercar, which was a husband’s gift to his wife for her 70th birthday.

The Chiron Super Sport, costing more than £3m and produced in limited numbers, is already a rare car on its own. But one customer had a dream to create a bespoke version based on a highly rare and valuable Bugatti – a one-of-four Type 57 SC Atlantic – she had seen 20 years earlier at the Mullin Automotive Museum in California.

The unnamed customer – based in the US – invited his wife for her 70th birthday to visit Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France, where she would remember the first time she’d seen the classic car and sit down with Jascha Straub, lead designer at Bugatti’s special Sur Mesure division.

Over a year, the idea would come to reality, with a host of details created to make this a true “one-off” Bugatti.

The new Chiron was inspired by Bugatti’s classic Type 57 SC Atlantic (Bugatti/PA)

Straub said: “During her visit, when we passed a scale model of the Type 57 SC – the very first Atlantic and the exact one she had seen all those years ago – there was an immediate spark of recognition between us that this is the direction we should take.

“The customer’s enthusiasm and active engagement throughout the whole design process were a constant source of inspiration. Her perspective, rooted in a profound respect for Bugatti’s heritage, and driven by a desire to craft an authentic homage, guided us in creating a vehicle that stands at the intersection of history and innovative engineering.”

Painted in the same silver-blue colour as the classic 1930s Bugatti, the modern-day Chiron also features a unique ‘horseshoe’ grille that harks back to the original.

Polished five-spoke alloy wheels are also used for the Chiron, along with a range of chrome accents.

The underside of the car’s spoiler also features a hand-drawn silhouette of the Atlantic.

A range of styling details reference the classic Bugatti (PA)

The personalisation continues to the interior, with a Gaucho leather selected, and a hand-stitched silhouette of the classic car on the door panels and centre console.

The Super Sport is one of the more extreme versions of Bugatti’s Chiron hypercar, and was made following the firm breaking through the 300mph barrier. It features an extended body, with its mighty 8.0-litre W12 engine producing 1,578bhpand enabling a top speed limited to 273mph.

Bugatti says the 57 One Of One, as this Chiron is named, will “achieve the same iconic status as its predecessor” in the coming years, but that the customer is currently “enjoying her Bugatti driving experience” on a US grand tour.