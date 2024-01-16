This Lamborghini Urus is Dubai Police’s new runabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Lamborghini Urus is Dubai Police’s new runabout

By Press Association
The Urus Performante is joining Dubai Police’s fleet. (Lamborghini)
While police forces across the UK might use more humble hatchbacks and vans, over in Dubai, it’s a bit different, as the city’s police force recently took delivery of a £200,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

It’s the latest collaboration between Lamborghini’s Dubai dealership and the local police, with an example of the firm’s Aventador supercar previously on its fleet, along with various other exotica from Ferrari, Bentley and McLaren.

The Performante is the most extreme version of Lamborghini’s Urus SUV, which is a popular choice in the region known for its wealth. Dubai Police has already had a standard version of the performance SUV on its fleet since 2022.

The Urus Performante will be put into police duty alongside various other supercars. (Lamborghini)

It’s not just a stunt car, either, with the Urus Performante equipped for service with its police livery and 360-degree blue LED lighting. Inside, it features an armoured gun box and a special compartment in the boot for storing equipment, including an on-board defibrillator.

One thing that hasn’t changed is what’s under the bonnet, with the Urus Performante using a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing a huge 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. That allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.1 seconds and a 190mph top speed.

Paolo Sartori, regional head of Lamborghini in the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Dubai Police, supporting them in their crucial public safety mission.

“Following our delivery of a Urus to the force in 2022, this new Performante edition will be used to carry out a range of public duties and, above all, will help enhance the city’s security and safety, with this initiative further demonstrating our brand’s longstanding presence here in the UAE.”

This latest Urus was handed over to the police at a special ceremony at the Dubai Air Show last year, coinciding with with Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary celebrations, though information and pictures have only now been shown.