Lottery winner sells car to best friend for £1 after scooping £1m prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Lottery winner sells car to best friend for £1 after scooping £1m prize

By Press Association
Deborah Burgess sold her car to her best friend Louise Smith for £1 after winning £1 million on the lottery (National Lottery/PA)
Deborah Burgess sold her car to her best friend Louise Smith for £1 after winning £1 million on the lottery (National Lottery/PA)

A hospital worker has sold her car to her friend for £1 after finding out she had won £1 million on the lottery.

Deborah Burgess, 56, said it feels “wonderful” to be able to help her best friend Louise Smith after scooping the life-changing prize in the Lotto draw on August 19 last year.

The medical records administrator, from Wigston in Leicestershire, did not realise she had won anything for months after falling ill with chronic anaemia and having to spend time in hospital herself for treatment.

Deborah Burgess had no idea for months she had become a millionaire after falling ill and not checking her emails (National Lottery/PA)

Due to her illness and then a holiday to recuperate, Ms Burgess did not check her emails for a while – but when she finally read the message from the National Lottery, she initially thought it may be a scam, until it was confirmed and her winnings were paid out.

After finding out she had become a millionaire in October last year, Ms Burgess shared the news with her son Nathan, 21, and his girlfriend – and plans to use some of her winnings to help them after Nathan graduates from university.

As well as planning a trip to swim with dolphins in Hawaii with her family, Ms Burgess is also spending the money on converting a bedroom into a bathroom for her mother Patricia and having new garden fencing fitted after the recent gales tore them down.

Her winning numbers – 2, 7, 17, 28, 31, 37 and the Bonus Ball 8 – were chosen via a combination of birthdays, birth years and a random number (National Lottery/PA)

Ms Burgess has also bought a new car, having sold her old one, a Peugeot 2008, to Ms Smith.

She said: “I’ve bought a new car. It’s not brand new, but a nice Hyundai.

“I wasn’t going to sell my car but my friend wanted to buy it from me. She wanted to pay the proper price but because of the win I sold it to her for just a pound.

“It feels wonderful to be able to do such a thing.”

Of her win, Ms Burgess said: “The last few months have been a blur – illness, then going back to work, holidays, Christmas, New Year – I just couldn’t find the time to celebrate and I was very conscious of monitoring my health.

“But finally getting hold of that big cheque and spraying champagne like a Formula 1 driver has been well worth the wait.”