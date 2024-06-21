Driving tests hit record levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Driving tests hit record levels

By Press Association
The pass rate during the year to the end of March was 47.9% (PA)
The number of driving tests being taken has reached record levels following efforts to reduce a backlog created during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

Some 1.9 million practical tests were taken in the year to the end of March, according to Department for Transport (DfT) figures.

That is the most in records dating back to 2007/08 and is up from 1.7 million during the previous 12 months.

The pass rate during the year to the end of March was 47.9%, down from 48.4% in 2022/23.

DfT figures also show 3,033 new driving instructors were registered in that period, the second most since at least 2011/12.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Looking at these figures, it’s crystal clear just how important learning to drive is for so many people.

“While the number of practical tests being taken is greater than ever – thanks to efforts to reduce the Covid backlog – we know from our own research the huge extent to which people depend on being able to drive, whether that’s to get to or from work, to see friends or family, or to do the shopping.

“It’s also positive that last year saw the second highest number of new driving instructors registered since 2012, something that is still very much needed to deal with the pent-up demand post-pandemic.

“The good news for would-be drivers is that the waiting time for practical tests is coming down – from an average of more than five months last August to just over three at the start of this year.

“Our hope is these will continue to fall, making becoming a qualified driver a reality for many more people.”

Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates, with many being forced to wait several months for an available test slot.

In February, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said measures to reduce waiting times included asking more qualified managers and administration staff to conduct exams full time.

Last year the agency said it would increase the length of time candidates who fail the test have to wait before they can book another from 10 days to 28 days, to encourage them to wait until they are ready to pass.