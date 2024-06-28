Van traffic up 8% from pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Van traffic up 8% from pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
Van traffic has risen by 8% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to reach record levels, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Van traffic has risen by 8% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to reach record levels, new figures show.

Light commercial vehicles clocked up 58.2 billion miles on Britain’s roads in the year to the end of March, according to provisional Department for Transport data.

That is up from 57.6 billion miles during the previous 12 months and 53.7 billion miles in the 12 months to the end of March 2020, which was mostly before the virus crisis began.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “There are now a record 4.56 million vans in Britain.

“Vans are the backbone of many a small and big business, whether that be the sole-trader plumber or parcel-delivering Amazon.

“Combi vans, which can carry several people as well as cargo, are even finding a place on family driveways.

“The challenge for the future is how quickly vans can be decarbonised when, in commercial use, the two key criteria are about minimising costs and maximising use.

“Happily for fleets operating vans on regular routes with overnight depot parking, the running cost savings from going electric could be significant, despite the up-front purchase-price premium.”

Total mileage for all vehicle types in the year to the end of March was 332.4 billion.

That is compared with 334.6 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2020.