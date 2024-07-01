‘World’s most expensive’ remote-controlled car to be sold at F1 auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘World’s most expensive’ remote-controlled car to be sold at F1 auction

By Press Association
The remote-controlled replica of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002 is going under the hammer at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix (Joe Giddens/PA)
A remote-controlled car is expected to fetch more than a quarter of a million pounds at auction to become the “most expensive” in the world, according to experts.

The vehicle, which has a top speed of just under 50mph (80kp), is a scale model of the Ferrari F2002 driven by Michael Schumacher when he became Formula One world champion in 2002, and is a third of its size.

The car will be auctioned with a guide price of £200,000 at Whittlebury Park, Silverstone, along with 60 other items of motor racing memorabilia on Thursday, three days before the British Grand Prix.

The 1:3 scale model of the F1 Ferrari F2002 will be sold alongside other motor racing memorabilia, including race suits (Joe Giddens/PA)

Schumacher signed the rear spoiler of the remote-controlled car when he visited Atelier Mediatech in Switzerland, where it was made.

David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, which is hosting the auction with The Race, called the car a “feat of mechanical genius”.

He said: “This is a genuine work of art which took a team of expert engineers three years and 1,000 hours to create.

Michael Schumacher signed the rear spoiler of the remote-controlled car (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The car’s top speed is 80kph (nearly 50mph), so whoever owns it next will certainly need a good-sized garden if they plan to test it out.

“With the auction taking place just days before the British Grand Prix and yards away from the pit lane at Silverstone, we’re expecting to see some big bids on these items from all over the world.”

Other items expected to go under the hammer include race suits worn by F1 champions Schumacher, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.