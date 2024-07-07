Nearly a fifth of drivers admit to illegal phone use – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly a fifth of drivers admit to illegal phone use – survey

By Press Association
It is illegal for a hand-held device to be used for most actions while a vehicle is stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic (Alamy/PA)
Nearly one in five drivers admit to illegal phone use behind the wheel, a survey suggests.

Some 19% of respondents to a survey of 2,003 Britons commissioned by insurer Aviva said they have used a hand-held mobile when their vehicle is stationary.

It is illegal for a hand-held device to be used for most actions while a vehicle is stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

The handful of exemptions include making an emergency call or a contactless payment such as at a drive-through restaurant.

Nearly a third (32%) of those polled admitted to using their horn out of anger (32%), which is also an offence.

Other habits revealed by respondents which may also result in driving laws being broken – if they prevent someone being in full control – include driving barefoot (10%), while eating or drinking a non-alcoholic drink (34%) and while smoking or vaping (15%).

Aviva motor claims manager Martin Smith said: “With many about to start their summer holidays, our research shows that a large portion of drivers are taking dangerous risks while behind the wheel of a car.

“Not only does this increase the chance of a collision, it means that you could receive a fine and/or points on your licence which may affect how much you pay for car insurance in the future.

“No matter how tempting, it’s important that drivers remove any potential distractions in their car and make sure they are appropriately dressed for driving – which includes footwear too.

“Changing a few of your driving habits only takes a few minutes and can prevent an incident from occurring.”

Department for Transport figures show 22 people were killed and a further 148 were seriously injured in crashes on Britain’s roads in 2022 in which a driver using a mobile phone was a contributory factor.

Legislation banning hand-held mobile use while driving was introduced in December 2003.

The punishment for those caught was toughened in 2017, meaning offenders now face six penalty points and a £200 fine.

– The survey of 2,003 British adults commissioned by Aviva was conducted by research company Censuswide.