Florence + The Machine and Foo Fighters added to Sziget festival line-up

Florence + The Machine and Foo Fighters have been added to the star-studded line-up for Hungary’s Sziget festival, which has been described as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury.

The British indie band and the US rockers will join previously announced headliner Ed Sheeran, as well as more than 100 other acts.

Manchester-based pop-rock group The 1975, alternative duo Twenty One Pilots and DJ Martin Garrix have also been added to the festival’s main headline line-up.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)

Other acts confirmed for the music event include The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, punk rockers Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes and pop act Chvrches.

More than half a million people attended Sziget in 2018, making it the world’s fifth-biggest festival.

It is held on the 108-hectare Obuda Island on the Danube in northern Budapest and more than 1,000 artists played the seven-day festival earlier this year, including US rapper Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz and Arctic Monkeys.

Sziget returns for another seven-day run from August 7-13 2019.