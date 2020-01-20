Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis follows in dad Michael’s footsteps with top award

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has won the NME Awards’ Godlike Genius prize, it has been announced.

She will receive the accolade at the ceremony next month, 24 years after her father and fellow Glastonbury organiser Michael picked up the same honour.

Eavis, the first non-performer to win the honour in 20 years, said: “This festival has had so many incredible moments over its 50 years, ones that will stay with us forever.

Michael and Emily Eavis (Ian West/PA)

“Part of the beauty of the event is that it’s brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds, and it’s such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve.

“I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius. It’s a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later. Thank you NME.”

She joins the likes of Blondie, U2, The Cure and the Pet Shop Boys in winning the award.

Eavis is the first winner for this year’s NME Awards, which will take place in Brixton, London on February 12.

A statement from the NME team said: “After our year off in 2019, we couldn’t be more excited about the return of the mighty NME Awards – and we know that our audience, our favourite artists and their associated hangers-on are just as hyped up as we are.

“Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year’s event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that’s bursting with possibilities.

Billie Eilish is up for several NME Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin’ trophies, we’ve seen superstars born and legends cemented.

“Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it’s also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image.

“We’re especially humbled to be able to honour Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis with our Godlike Genius Award. She is, after all, the only person in Britain who throws a better party than we do.”

NME have also announced the nominees for this year’s awards, with Billie Eilish, Stormzy, The 1975, Slowthai, Yungblud, FKA twigs, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey all up for prizes.

American music star Eilish, who was recently confirmed to be recording the James Bond theme for No Time To Die, is up for best song in the world, best album in the world and best solo act in the world, while British grime star Stormzy is up for best festival headliner – following his Glastonbury headline stint last year – and best music video for Vossi Bop.