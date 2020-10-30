Ariana Grande shares most risque song yet on new album Positions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ariana Grande shared what may be her most risque song yet on new album Positions.

The pop superstar released her sixth studio album on Friday, her first since 2019’s Thank U, Next.

The new record contains songs about love and lust, with tracks apparently inspired by Grande’s boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent.

They started dating earlier this year. In what is perhaps her most explicit song, the provocatively titled 34+35, Grande sings about desire.

She sings: “Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I’m riding, I’mma leave it open like a door, come inside it, even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick.”

The song features further explicit lyrics. Positions opens with Shut Up, a defiant shot at Grande’s critics.

The star, no stranger to tragedy, says “all them demons” helped her see things differently.

On Motive, her collaboration with Doja Cat, Grande sizes up a potential new love.

Ariana Grande has shared her new album Positions (Dave Meyers/PA)

While much of the appropriately named Positions is light-hearted and playful, an introspective Grande mourns lost love in Off The Table, which features The Weeknd.

Grande, whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of a drug overdose in 2018, asks if she will “ever love the same way again”.

On West Side, 27-year-old Grande says she wants to be her lover’s “wife,” singing: “I’ll bring the light right back, I’ll bring the life right back.”

Title track Positions arrived earlier this month and features the singer explaining how flexible she is prepared to be to make a new relationship work.

The accompanying music video sees Grande going from pop star to president, making herself at home inside the White House.

Positions, which has 14 tracks, finishes with POV, a song about Grande wanting to see herself from her partner’s point of view.