First single released from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s upcoming Cinderella musical

The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s delayed Cinderella musical has been released.

Bad Cinderella is out now, though the production itself has been postponed by the pandemic and is now scheduled to arrive in May next year.

Lord Lloyd Webber has taken the unusual step of releasing the album before the musical arrives, in a throwback to the beginning of his illustrious career.

He said: “50 years ago I couldn’t get Jesus Christ Superstar on stage as nobody wanted to produce it, so it appeared on record first.