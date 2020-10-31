Lil Nas X shares his stunning Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lil Nas X showed his appreciation for Nicki Minaj by transforming into the hip-hop superstar for Halloween.

The Old Town Road rapper took inspiration from Minaj’s dazzling Super Bass music video and wore the same skin-tight pink jumpsuit along with a pink and platinum blonde wig.

He also hopped on an ice sculpture motorcycle as seen in the original video.

In pictures of the outfit shared to Instagram, it appeared Lil Nas X used some digital trickery to replicate Minaj’s famous curves.

The genre-bending musician captioned the post: “NAS MARAJ.”

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, was praised for the Minaj costume in the comment section.

Iggy Azalea said: “You win Halloween 2020!”

It’s Halloween here at the legend household. Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol) pic.twitter.com/mYaNbtEU0L — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2020

Lil Nas X was not the only celebrity who shared a Halloween update. Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media following the loss of her baby and revealed her at-home nurse was dressed as a medieval plague doctor, complete with terrifying beak-like mask.

Teigen herself dressed up as a ballerina while husband John Legend wore a Spider-Man costume.

Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as the Power Rangers, while the star’s big sister Kim Kardashian West opted for what may be one of this year’s most popular outfits – Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

Similar to Lil Nas X’s Minaj homage, pop singer Ciara used Halloween to pay tribute to one of her favourite rappers.

She dressed up as Cardi B while her six-year-old son Future went as the Bodak Yellow star’s husband, Offset.

Mindy Kaling opted for a light-hearted look this year, going dressed as the lead character from her acclaimed Netflix coming-of-age drama Never Have I Ever.

“What’s a’poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?” Kaling asked fans.