The Proclaimers back charity campaign to feed Liberian children

The Proclaimers have announced their support for a new charity campaign, Double The Love.

It has been launched by Mary’s Meals, which sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest communities.

The UK Government will match public donations to the cause, up to £2 million, until January 31.

Double The Love aims to reach more hungry children in Liberia (Chris Watt/PA)

It is hoped more than 43,000 hungry children in Bong County, Liberia, will be helped with a life-changing meal at school from the charity.

The nutritious food, prepared by local communities, attracts children into the classroom and gives them the energy to learn.

The Proclaimers – Craig and Charlie Reid – have been supporters of Mary’s Meals for several years and took time out from writing their next album to help the charity with its launch.

Craig said: “We think the work Mary’s Meals does is fantastic.

“We’ve been following its incredible impact for years and we’re now delighted to be able to support its campaign to feed more hungry children in Liberia.”

Charlie said: “For the next few months people’s donations will be doubled by the UK Government, meaning that supporters can double the impact of the pounds they’re giving.

“This year has been tough for everyone in different ways but, in the same way that music brings people together, Double The Love offers a brilliant opportunity for us all to get behind Mary’s Meals and show children in Liberia that we care.”

Despite school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children in Liberia have continued to have access to meals through Mary’s Meals’ distribution of food that can be prepared at home.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals, said: “Many families in Liberia face an unrelenting daily struggle to feed their children and the Covid-19 pandemic has only added to these huge challenges.

“Double The Love will bring new hope to Liberian communities who are waiting for Mary’s Meals.

“In such a challenging year this generous match-funding from the UK Government offers an incredible opportunity for us all to work together to transform the lives of many more hungry children in Liberia.

“Through the dual gift of food and education, hungry children today will be able to grow into tomorrow’s educated adults who can lift their communities out of poverty.”

The Proclaimers are long-term backers of the charity (Chris Watt/PA)

Mary’s Meals helps feed more than 1.6 million hungry children in 19 of the poorest countries.

The charity has been working in Liberia since 1994 and already serves meals to more than 150,000 children across the country.

In Liberia, more than half of all children drop out of school before they finish their primary education.

The charity said a donation of £15.90 will feed a child for a whole school year, adding that £2 million would feed more than 125,000 children for a year.