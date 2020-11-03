Lady Gaga urges Americans to ‘vote like this country depends on it’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lady Gaga encouraged her fellow Americans to “vote like your life depends on it” and said “we need your heart” as she spoke on the eve of the US election.

The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, was speaking on stage at a rally held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

She joins a host of celebrities who are endorsing the Democrat candidate, hoping he will be able to secure an election victory over President Donald Trump.

The singer said: “Right now it’s time for action. It’s time to muster all of our energy, every ounce of us, every ounce of hope, and optimism and enthusiasm, every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is a time to show up and vote like this country depends on it. Because it does.

“And I want to remind you. Listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening – We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you, we need your family, we need your friends. We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do.

“And to all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you.”

my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare… https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

Singer John Legend performed at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, where he also backed Mr Biden.

At the Philadelphia rally, Mr Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, also spoke on stage.

A significant number of celebrities have been vocal in their support for Mr Biden, with rapper Lil Wayne coming out in support of Mr Trump.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

He shared a picture of himself on Twitter alongside the US President last week writing: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done”.

Other celebrities who have previously voiced support for Mr Trump include Kirstie Alley, musician Kid Rock and actors Jon Voight and James Woods.