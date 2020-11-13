Kylie Minogue becomes first woman to top album chart five decades in a row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Her 15th studio album, titled Disco, received 55,000 chart sales, meaning it has had the best opening week of any new release in 2020 so far.

This is the eighth time the pop star has topped the Official Charts Company album rankings.

Minogue’s eighth number one means she has surpassed Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard and George Michael in the all-time album chart leader board.

The three singers have all had seven chart-topping albums.

Minogue, 52, said: “Official Charts Company, thank-you so much. Disco has entered the charts at number one.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words, thank-you to everyone who has supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me.

It is the eighth time Minogue has topped the album chart (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’m so touched that it’s made its way to your hearts. I love it.”

Minogue finished ahead of Little Mix, whose album Confetti debuted at number two in the rankings.

Ariana Grande’s Positions, which was top of the pile last week, dropped to third.

Sam Smith’s Love Goes was fourth, while Shirley Bassey’s I Owe It All To You came fifth.

Ariana Grande’s Positions is now third in the album chart (Ian West/PA)

In the singles chart, the title track of Grande’s album held on to the top spot from last week.

US rap collective Internet Money are second with Lemonade, which features Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav.

Little Mix’s Sweet Melody is third, while See Nobody by Wes Nelson and Hardy Caprio is fourth.

Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus is in fifth.