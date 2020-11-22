Organist Thomas Trotter named recipient of The Queen’s Medal for Music

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concert organist Thomas Trotter will receive The Queen’s Medal for Music.

The medal, established in 2005, is awarded annually to an individual or group of musicians who had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Trotter said he was “deeply honoured” to be receiving the award after the Queen approved the honour.

And he added: “To have my work recognised in this way is totally unexpected and highly gratifying, and it is a privilege to join the list of distinguished recipients of this award.”

Previous winners include pianist Imogen Cooper (Sim Canetty-Clarke/Askonas Holt/PA)

Trotter, who has been Birmingham City Organist since 1983, is the 16th recipient of the award.

Judith Weir, who chairs the committee which submits recommendations to the Queen, said: “This year’s medal salutes a world famous organist who has done so much to widen and brighten the realm of this great instrument.

“Thomas Trotter’s series of regular recitals over four decades as Birmingham City Organist is an inspiring example of civic engagement for all performing musicians.”

In 2016, he received the Royal College of Organists Medal, the institute’s highest honour.

Previous winners include the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, jazz musician Gary Crosby and, most recently, classical pianist Imogen Cooper.