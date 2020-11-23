Geri Horner’s Spice Girls Wannabe dress up for auction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Geri Horner’s outfit from the video for the Spice Girls’ debut single Wannabe is going up for auction.

The Sotheby’s sale is raising funds for five charities in the aftermath of the explosion earlier this year in Beirut.

The leotard, decorated with sequins, and worn in the Wannabe video, is expected to fetch £6,000.

Other objects include Damien Hirst’s 2013 pill and diamond skull gold bracelet, which has a £12,000 estimate.

An Elie Saab dress worn by Emma Stone at an Oscars red carpet, Sir Mick Jagger’s jacket from a 2017 tour, a matador-inspired costume worn by Madonna, and a guitar signed by The Who’s Pete Townshend are also going under the hammer.

The auction is being held to raise funds after a huge explosion in Beirut’s port caused by chemicals stored in a warehouse killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others on August 4.

Damien Hirst’s Pill Bracelet with Diamond Skull, Yellow Gold, 2013 (Sotheby’s)

Edward Gibbs, Sotheby’s chairman for the Middle East, said: “The explosion in the Port of Beirut this summer sent shockwaves through the city and the world, impacting every sector of society in Lebanon with countless tales of loss, damage and displacement.

“Sotheby’s has come together with our partners to host the auction To Beirut With Love to provide much-needed relief and funds to aid the healing process.”

The auction opens for bidding online from December 7 to 15.