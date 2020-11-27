Idris Elba to interview Sir Paul McCartney for the BBC

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Idris Elba will interview Sir Paul McCartney about his life and career for the BBC.

The actor’s interview of the former Beatle will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 in December.

The interview will form part of a 60-minute special programme titled Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney and will cover Sir Paul’s career in music.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Paul will discuss his writing process and what continues to inspire him musically after so many years in the industry.

Luther star Elba, 48, said: “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes … who wouldn’t?

“I’m a massive fan of Paul’s. His work has inspired and driven me as a musician and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him – I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour.”

Sir Paul, 78, said he is “looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris”.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Next month will also see the BBC broadcast Paul McCartney At The Cavern Club, a recording of a 2018 performance by the musician at the Liverpool venue.

Kate Phillips, acting controller of BBC One, said: “Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the UK’s best loved songs – songs which are known throughout the world. So I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time.

“The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and superfan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences.”