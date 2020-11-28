Kimberly Wyatt remembers journey ‘from C-Section to Pussycat Doll’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kimberly Wyatt has shared an emotional message with her fans detailing her pride at going “from C-Section to Pussycat Doll” in weeks.

The American singer, 38, welcomed her third child in October last year and the next month reunited with her pop group for a comeback performance on The X Factor: Celebrity.

The band – Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – later released a single, called React, and were due to embark on a tour before Covid-19 halted live performance.

Wyatt posted a series of photos on Instagram from that period showing her postpartum body.

Captioning a photo of her on stage with the Pussycat Dolls, she wrote: “This is the moment we finished our EPIC @pussycatdolls performance on @itv @thexfactor A tidal wave of relief, pride, and astonishment of what I personally had just accomplished.

“From C-Section to Pussycat Doll and the fact that WE did it! I love my girls and I was so grateful we made this happen together! I Love you guys!!!!!”

Sharing a photo of her stomach the night before their performance, she added: “I was reaching deep into my soul to be brave enough to take the stage. I felt vulnerable!!! I felt weaker then I wanted to.

The Pussycat Dolls (Global Radio/PA)

“My boobs were full of milk, my tummy…well, basically my whole body still swollen, my organs still settling, my incision still healing and sensitive.

“But I was finding it in me to embrace who I was in that moment, finding love for this body and celebrating what a female body is capable of!!!”

Wyatt married model Max Rogers in 2014 and they share three children: Willow, five, Maple, three, and Senna, one.

A final image posted on her account pictured her husband holding Senna, describing him as “an absolute rock and hero in our lives backstage, in rehearsal, and at home whilst I did what felt destined to be”.

The Pussycat Dolls UK and Ireland tour dates have been rescheduled for May and June 2021.