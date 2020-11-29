Robbie Williams’ Boy In The Dress demo tracks can be heard for the first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robbie Williams’ demo tracks for the hit Boy In The Dress musical have been unveiled for the first time.

The pop star, 46, sang and recorded If I Don’t Cry and A House Without A Mum when he created, alongside Guy Chambers, the music for the stage show.

The two tracks were later performed by the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) musical.

But Williams’ original demos can now be heard for the first time.

They feature, as bonus tracks, on the official cast recording of the musical, which is based on the novel by David Walliams.

David Walliams, Guy Chambers, Robbie Williams and Gregory Doran attending the opening night of The Boy In The Dress at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford Upon Avon (Jacob King/PA)

The soundtrack features 18 original songs written for the musical by Williams and Chambers and performed by the cast.

The musical closed in March because of the pandemic and bosses of the RSC, based in Stratford-upon-Avon, hope that it will one day return.

RSC artistic director Gregory Doran said: “After an unprecedented year, it feels truly fantastic to be able to share this joyous soundtrack with the world in countdown to the festive season.

“No-one could have predicted that 12 months on from opening The Boy In The Dress in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, we would be facing one of the biggest crises of our age and for the theatre sector in particular.

“This show celebrates everything that makes the live experience so special… whilst we continue to face the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, we look forward with optimism to a time when we can share this extraordinary musical with a wider audience and play our part in re-igniting our theatre economy for future generations.”

The Boy In The Dress official cast album is available to pre-order from December 4.