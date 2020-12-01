I’m A Celeb star James Haskell aiming for Christmas top spot with charity single

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star James Haskell has joined forces with other big names from the world of sport for a tilt at the Christmas number one spot with a charity single.

Ex-England rugby player Haskell is part of “supergroup” Rig Aid and has recorded single It’s Christmas Time (It’s Time To Lash).

Also in the 20-person group are retired England cricketer Darren Gough, England rugby star Danny Care and ex-Scottish forward Jim Hamilton.

Former England rugby player James Haskell is among a group of ex-sports stars aiming to reach the Christmas number one slot with a charity single (Adam Davy/PA)

The single, set for release on December 18, will raise money for rugby charity Restart Rugby.

Haskell, who took part in last year’s series of I’m a Celebrity, said: “I’d be lying if I thought I’d ever be singing on a track, let alone going for Christmas number one!

“I must hand it to the lads, it’s an incredibly catchy and entertaining song and I truly believe we’ve got a great shot at reaching Christmas number one.

“Please can everyone get behind this hilarious track and support this incredible charity. It’s only 99p, so please buy it as many times as possible to raise invaluable funds so that Restart Rugby can continue to carry out their life-changing work daily.”

Actor Jeremy Irvine, known for his work on 2011 film War Horse, also features on the track.

All proceeds go towards Restart Rugby, a charity which provides financial, practical and emotional support to ill and injured players, organisers said.