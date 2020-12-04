Kylie Minogue hails boyfriend for impressing 100-year-old grandmother

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kylie Minogue has praised her boyfriend Paul ­Solomons for impressing her 100-year-old Welsh grandmother with his grasp of the language during a recent visit.

The pop superstar, 52, has been dating Solomons since 2018 after being introduced by mutual friends following her split from British actor Joshua Sasse.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Australian star of Welsh descent said her family “definitely approve” of the creative director of British GQ magazine.

Kylie Minogue and boyfriend Paul Solomons (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “This trip, because it was her 100th birthday, all the extended family were there. It was really meet the parents times 100.

“He’d just flown in the day before. He did really well. They definitely approve. We settled down and Paul got to spend some time with my granny.

“He had done some Google research and learned a couple of phrases in Welsh and would drop that with (Granny) at the lunch table.

“(She) loved someone speaking Welsh to her so he got top marks.”

Minogue added of her grandmother: “Two weeks’ time she’s going to be 101. My mum just sent me a video of her getting down the road with a walker. She’s phenomenal. She either knits or plays scrabble on the iPad.”

The so-called princess of pop’s previous boyfriends include Jason Donovan, Michael Hutchence and actor Olivier Martinez.

Minogue also revealed she nearly recorded music with the late musician Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57.

Kylie Minogue revealed Prince sang her lyrics (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I almost recorded with Prince. I mean, I met him and hung out, we’re the same size in our high heels. I drove my parents crazy as a teenager as I was wild about Prince.

“(I met up with him) and he said, ‘Where are your lyrics?’ I said, ‘I don’t have any’. I didn’t write then. I went home, wrote lyrics (and got them over to him).

“I think it was the next day – he was such a prolific worker – his driver hand delivered me a cassette with Prince singing my lyrics.

“I don’t know where the cassette is…. I’m sure it’s somewhere.”

She added: “I can dine out on that. I just wish I’d written it all down.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.