Lulu and Leo Sayer to join Jools Holland for 25th anniversary tour

Musicians including Lulu, Leo Sayer and Chris Difford are to perform with Jools Holland And His Rhythm And Blues Orchestra on their 25th anniversary tour.

The 19-piece orchestra plan to complete 33 tour dates during autumn and winter next year.

They will perform at venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall and Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

Lulu (Yui Mok/PA)

Rock singer Lulu, singer songwriter Sayer and Squeeze co-founder Difford will each be special guests on different legs of the tour, however all will perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Lulu last toured with musician and television presenter Holland in 2007.

Singers Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall will also perform with the group, along with drummer Gilson Lavis.

Jools Holland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Other venues the orchestra will play include Sheffield’s City Hall, Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Newcastle’s City Hall and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo.

The Jools Holland And His Rhythm And Blues Orchestra tour was postponed from this year.

Holland is currently working on a new album, which features collaborations with other artists and will be released next year.