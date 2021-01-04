Emily Eavis dismisses speculation Glastonbury 2021 has been called off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has dismissed speculation that the festival has been called off this year.

She made the comment after Spice Girls star Mel B suggested on BBC Radio 5 Live that the 2021 edition of the festival would not take place.

Eavis said there is “no news” as to whether or not the event would go ahead.

Happy new year to you all!There’s no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled. Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update.. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

She tweeted: “Happy new year to you all! There’s no news this end yet, we haven’t cancelled.

“Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update..”

Earlier on Monday, Mel B told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I know that Glastonbury has been cancelled, so a lot of big stage performances are kind of on hold again this year, which is sad but we have got to get this virus under control, I guess.”

Mel B (PA)

Last month Eavis told the BBC that Glastonbury organisers are “doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare but I think we’re still quite a long way from being able to say we’re confident 2021 will go ahead”.

She added the festival lost “millions” in 2020 but that it would avoid bankruptcy “as long as we can make a firm call either way in advance” about this year’s event.

The festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset remains sold out because so few people have asked for a refund from last year.

The festival’s 50th anniversary edition, featuring headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.