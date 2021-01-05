Ashley Roberts poses with Heart co-star Amanda Holden on first day of lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ashley Roberts told fans “We got this” as she posed for photos with Amanda Holden.

The Pussycat Dolls star and radio DJ could be seen sporting a purple jumper and brown leather trousers as she kept a safe distance from her fellow Heart FM presenter, who teamed her own brown leather trousers with a cream blouse.

Roberts wrote: “We keep it glam. Most of the time. Grateful for my work and my @thisisheart fam.

“We hope to keep you company and keep the spirits high through this last lockdown push #wegotthis.”

She was later seen leaving Global radio’s London headquarters with a shearling jacket over the top of her ensemble, before stopping to take a socially-distanced selfie with a fan.

Ashley Roberts stops for a photo (Ian West/PA)

Holden was spotted leaving separately, wrapping up warm in a taupe belted cape.

Amanda Holden leaves Global radio (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, 39, previously said farewell to 2020 by sharing photos from her highlights of the year.

She wrote: “Adios 2020. You have been a wild ride.

“Have to say through it all I am so grateful for my bubbles/ community. I got solid bubble game.

“Couldn’t of made it through this year without the support… oh and tik tok (my lockdown BFF).”