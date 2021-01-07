Kings Of Leon make surprise album announcement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kings Of Leon have announced their long-awaited eighth album and shared two new tracks.

When You See Yourself, which will be released on March 5 via RCA Records, will be the Nashville four-piece’s first album in almost five years.

The band, whose biggest hits include Sex On Fire and Use Somebody, have been teasing new material since the end of last year and have shared a number of snippets on social media in recent weeks.

And on Thursday they released two new songs, The Bandit and 100,000 People, as well as the tracklisting for the upcoming album.

Produced by British music producer Markus Dravs, who has previously worked with Arcade Fire and Coldplay, the record continues the band’s tradition for five-syllable titles.

Their last full-length studio release came in October 2016 with WALLS – its title being an acronym for We Are Like Love Songs – which topped the charts in the UK.

The band – which consists of brothers Nathan, Caleb and Jared Followill and cousin Matthew – are also selling merchandise on their website to raise money for Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund, which is helping live music crews during the coronavirus pandemic.