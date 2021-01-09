Happy Mondays star Bez launches lockdown fitness classes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Happy Mondays star Bez is launching his own online fitness classes to rival those of Joe Wicks.

The maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of the Madchester-era band, hopes to lose his lockdown weight and help motivate others.

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, will be sharing videos on YouTube under the title Get Buzzin’ With Bez.

But unlike fitness coach Wicks, Bez will be following the orders of a personal trainer as well as visiting a psychologist, learning yoga and trying hypnotherapy.

He said: “I’d like to think I’m somewhere between Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator.

“I’ve started this new year seriously unfit, with a fat belly and creaky hips, and I can’t stop eating chocolate.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder (Ian West/PA)

“Last lockdown I got unfit, fat, lazy and into some seriously bad eating habits.

“This year, this lockdown, I need to sort it out sharpish.”

A short teaser video shows Bez warming up in a park under the watch of a personal trainer from the Fit Forward company.

Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

Happy Mondays, fronted by Shaun Ryder, was one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, along with groups including The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.