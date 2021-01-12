Abbey Road documentary to be directed by Mary McCartney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary will direct a feature length documentary on Abbey Road Studios.

If These Walls Could Sing is billed as the “first feature length documentary” on the world famous studios.

The Beatles recorded most of their music at Abbey Road, which celebrates its 90th anniversary in November.

And the Fab Four featured on a zebra crossing outside on the cover of their 1969 album Abbey Road.

Mary McCartney (Grace Guppy)

Photographer McCartney said: “Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road.

“I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place.”

Isabel Garvey, the recording studios’ managing director, said: “‘If these walls could sing’ – I have lost count how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years.

“I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

Abbey Road Studios in London has been a recording studio since Sir Edward Elgar conducted a performance there in 1931, and has since welcomed the likes of Kanye West and Adele.

The building, followed by the zebra crossing outside, was given Grade II listed status in 2010.

The documentary will feature an “all-star cast of interviews, unparalleled access to the studios and a spellbinding soundtrack”, its makers said.