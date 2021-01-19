The Fizz singer Jay Aston says ‘progress is slow’ as she battles Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Singer Jay Aston has said “progress is slow” as she recovers from Covid-19.

The 59-year-old, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with Bucks Fizz in 1981, has previously battled mouth cancer and had a seven-hour operation to remove her lymph nodes as well as a section of her tongue.

Aston, who is still performing with Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker in The Fizz, a new version of the group, has been sharing throwback photos from earlier in her career as she updates fans on her condition.

Posting an old magazine cover on Facebook, she wrote: “Blast from the past … Sunday Mag, thanks for all my lovely messages re my latest health scare with Covid … progress is slow but in the right direction!

“Still coughing but having asthma doesn’t help … anyway I’m going to post some more during my recovery. What an amazing time we had!”

She had previously shared a cover of her compilation album Shape Up And Dance and wrote: “Those were the days … fit and bouncy … now tucked up in bed not moving much, full of Covid … thanks China or maybe Morrison’s.

“We’ve been so careful but it’s a Trojan horse. Sanitize the sanitizer all!”

Before lockdown, The Fizz had been busy touring and promoting their latest album, Smoke And Mirrors.

In 2019 Aston ran to be an MP as a member of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in London’s Kensington constituency but lost to Conservative Felicity Buchan.

Other stars who have documented their battle with coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Marianne Faithfull and Sharon Osbourne.