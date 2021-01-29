Liam Gallagher scores top-selling single on vinyl in 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam Gallagher scored the top-selling single on vinyl in 2020, the Official Charts Company said.

All You’re Dreaming Of, the former Oasis singer’s festive track released in aid of Action For Children, beat Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart to the honour.

It was revealed by the Official Charts Company as it expanded its Number 1 Awards, saying it wanted to provide more exposure to diverse talent on the specialist charts.

Darkoo and One Acen (pictured) landed the UK’s number one Afrobeats track of the year with Gangsta (Official Charts Company/PA)

Gallagher, 48, posed with his award while wearing a crash helmet emblazoned with “PEACE”.

He said: “Thanks to everyone for making All You’re Dreaming Of the UK’s top-selling vinyl single of the year, number one on the Official Vinyl Chart 2020.”

Bristolian punk band Idles had the best-selling album in independent record shops with their effort Ultra Mono, which went to number one in the charts upon its release in October.

It was also the fasted-selling vinyl release of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen said it is “really important” to support record stores.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen celebrated the success of the band’s album Ultra Mono (Official Charts Company/PA)

He added: “If you’re going to buy a record, support independent local businesses, they need it as much as possible. Thanks to the fans, shout out to independent record stores.”

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who shot to fame after performing at the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, landed the top specialist classical album of the year with Elgar.

And Darkoo and One Acen landed the UK’s number one Afrobeats track of the year with Gangsta.