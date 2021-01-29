Bring Me The Horizon take top spot in album chart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bring Me The Horizon have landed their second UK number one album with Post Human: Survival Horror.

The Sheffield rockers last topped the chart in 2019 with Amo.

Their album, which was first released in physical formats in October last year, narrowly saw off competition from Bicep’s Isles.

Oli Sykes (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Singer Oli Sykes said: “We really weren’t expecting to get a number one after having a record out for three months, so we’re super stoked for this to happen especially after getting the top five last year.

“We’d like to thank all the fans for the support for getting us to this point.

“So much is going on with the band right now it feels like a really exciting time for us, and this is a great way to start our year.

“Also, I would like to give a shout out to Bicep as I’m a massive fan of the new record out this week.”

Sir Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook album, which features a collection of county interpretations of Bee Gees hits, came third in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Sir Barry Gibb (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was fourth, while Poor Clares Of Arundel came fifth with Light For The World.

Viral TikTok singer Nathan Evans, a former postman from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was the highest new entry to the singles chart with his remix of sea shanty Wellerman.

The song features 220 Kid & Billen Ted and debuted at third place in the charts.

Evans said: “It is absolutely amazing and so surreal.

“Never in a million years would I have thought I’d have gone from a postman to having a song sitting third in the charts in the space of two weeks. It’s incredible.”

A more traditional version of Wellerman by Bristol band The Longest Johns also placed at number 52.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence took top spot in the singles chart for the third week in a row.

Without You by The Kid Laroi was second, while Don’t Play by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals was fourth.

Paradise by Meduza featuring Dermot Kennedy was fifth.