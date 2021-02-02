Rod Stewart and Elton John mark Ken Bruce’s 70th birthday during his radio show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ken Bruce’s 70th birthday was celebrated on BBC Radio 2 with a series of surprises for the veteran presenter.

Stars including musicians Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John and Sir Tom Jones sent him birthday messages.

Bruce’s former Radio 2 colleague Graham Norton, comedian Rob Brydon and tennis coach Judy Murray also sent well-wishes to mark the occasion.

Brydon said: “What an achievement to get to 70 and still look as good as you do.”

Sir Rod added: “Hi Ken, it’s Rod here wishing you a happy birthday mate, and thanking you for all the fun interviews over all these years.”

A musician from the BBC Concert Orchestra also performed Happy Birthday on the bagpipes for him while his wife Kerith handed him with a cake from his BBC colleagues while he was presenting from his home studio.

The orchestra also recorded a medley of songs by The Beatles, as well as some Motown hits, to mark the occasion.

It had been baked by 2013 Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn for the PopMaster quiz host.

Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: “Radio 2’s very own Ken Bruce, the man, the legend, the original PopMaster, we salute you!

“On behalf of everyone at Radio 2 and our millions of listeners, we wish you a very happy 70th birthday!”

Phil McGarvey, Bruce’s producer, said: “We knew Ken wouldn’t want a big fuss for his birthday, but thought if we could work together with his beloved BBC Concert Orchestra for a special musical gift, he might not mind too much.

“Happy birthday Ken… normal service will be resumed tomorrow.”