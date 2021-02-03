Sophie Ellis-Bextor says internet problems may halt Kitchen Disco plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said problems with her internet connection means she will not be able to host her virtual Kitchen Disco party.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer has been hosting regular livestreamed performances from her home during the coronavirus pandemic in which she performs popular hits while surrounded by her children.

However Ellis-Bextor claimed she is having WiFi problems after Virgin Media “didn’t turn up” to install her internet and have said they will not be able to come again until later this month.

(Ian West/PA)

“This means we can’t do out Kitchen Disco. Please help! Feel blue,” she tweeted.

A Virgin Media spokesman said they have apologised to Ellis-Bextor over the incident.

The singer had been scheduled to put on a performance on Friday on Instagram Live.

In a post on social media last week, she said her son Ray wanted the theme for the performance to be superheroes “so we may go with that”.

A Virgin Media spokesman said: “We have contacted Sophie directly to apologise and are working to get her services installed as soon as possible.”