Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant reveals he has had coronavirus jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys has revealed he has had the coronavirus jab.

The musician, 66, shared the news on the official Facebook page for the synth-pop duo.

Alongside a photo of him in a mask, he wrote: “Just had the Covid vaccine! Hope you’re all keeping well. Neil xx.”

Just had the Covid vaccine! Hope you’re all keeping well. Neil xxengland.nhs.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination-programme#PetText Posted by Pet Shop Boys on Thursday, February 11, 2021

He also posted a link to an NHS webpage about the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Earlier this week musician Sir Elton John and actor Sir Michael Caine appeared in an NHS advert urging the public to get vaccinated.

A number of famous faces have already had the coronavirus jab.

They include naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, gardener Alan Titchmarsh, 71, and entertainer Lionel Blair, 92, have also had the jab.