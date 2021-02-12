Rita Ora: Why new music video was hardest and most thrilling I have done

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rita Ora has described her latest music video, in which she dons traditional eastern European dress and rides a horse, as the “hardest and most thrilling” of her career.

The pop star, who turned 30 in November, has teamed up with 20-year-old electronic music producer Imanbek for a four-track EP titled Bang.

A short film released on Friday on YouTube, shot in Bulgaria, incorporates three of the tracks and celebrates the duo’s shared heritage – Ora’s parents are Albanian while Imanbek is from Kazakhstan.

(Jasmine Loignon/PA)

The video features Ora wearing a traditional Albanian outfit designed and hand made in Kosovo by designer Valdrin Sahiti.

She said: “I’ve done a lot of music videos so far in my life and this is by far the hardest and most thrilling music video that I have ever done.

“There’s a lot of locations, a lot of cold temperatures. I really wanted to do something visually unique and create a fantasy wonderland movie.

(Jasmine Loignon/PA)

“The video really has the feel of the overall EP and I wanted the film to be just as vibrant and trippy, like a rollercoaster.

“It was so amazing to be able to mix all these cultures together and come up with a body of work that’s a world of its own.”

The Masked Singer judge said “everything from the melodies and the music” on the EP was a tribute to her and Imanbek’s shared heritage.

She added: “Every detail of the film was meticulously planned to create something that feels so true to my cultural background.

(Jasmine Loignon/PA)

“Shooting the film in Bulgaria gave me a chance to showcase the incredible architecture, epic scenery and historic landmarks – I’m so excited to be able to share the beauty of this part of the world and just pay homage to my history.”

Brit Award nominee Ora added: “It was a real honour to be able to wear a handmade traditional Albanian outfit designed by the incredible Valdrin Sahiti.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever worn in a video before, but it felt important to reflect the authenticity of the film.”

Casa Cruz (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In November, Ora apologised after hosting her 30th birthday party at a restaurant in a breach of lockdown rules.

Among the guests were model Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy, according to police.

Casa Cruz in Notting Hill, west London, has since had its licence suspended for six weeks following a review.

Ora recently travelled to Australia to appear as a coach on The Voice television show.