Foo Fighters top UK album chart for fifth time

Foo Fighters have topped the UK album chart for a fifth time with Medicine At Midnight.

The album outsold the rest of the top six albums combined after finishing the week with 42,500 chart sales.

A total of 74% of the sales were on CD or vinyl.

The US rock band have previously topped the Official Charts Company rankings with One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011) and Concrete & Gold (2017).

Frontman Dave Grohl said: “I would like to thank everyone for honouring us with this number one record.

“After 25 years of being a band, it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we’re very grateful and very thankful.

“We can’t wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope!

“We’re ready – every day we’re one step closer.”

Canadian singer The Weeknd came second in the chart with his greatest hits album The Highlights after performing during half-time at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Last week’s chart topper Celeste has dropped down to third with Not Your Muse, while experimental rock group Black Country, New Road’s debut album For The First Time ranked fourth.

Fleet Foxes came fifth with Shore.

Olivia Rodrigo (Official Charts Company/PA)

In the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit Drivers Licence topped the rankings for a fifth time.

She held off competition from the sea shanty remix Wellerman by Nathan Evans featuring 220 Kid and Billen Ted.

The Kid Laroi ranked third with Without You, Don’t Play by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm was fourth and Bringing It Back by Digga D and AJ Tracey debuted in fifth.