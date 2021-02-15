David Jensen to raise awareness of Parkinson’s with Jazz FM series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Broadcaster David Jensen will join Jazz FM for a new six-part series, in which he will raise awareness about Parkinson’s.

The former Top Of The Pops presenter, who was nicknamed “Kid” when he was the youngest radio presenter in Europe, will choose a selection of classic jazz and some contemporary surprises from all over the world.

Jensen has been living with Parkinson’s for eight years and announced his diagnosis in 2018.

He has subsequently become an ambassador for Parkinson’s UK and Jazz FM will be working with the charity over the duration of the series to raise awareness of the neurological condition and the need for research projects to develop better treatments and a cure.

Jensen, who is from Canada, has been broadcasting for more than 50 years on stations including Radio Luxembourg, BBC Radio 1 and 2 and Capital Radio.

He said: “I made my BOAC maiden flight in 1968, landing in London with a toothbrush and a pocket full of dreams, and I used to love strolling down Wardour Street, loving venues like Revolution, Ronnie Scott’s, The Cromwellian and the Speakeasy.

“Jazz was everywhere and so was I and I’ve loved it ever since. Finally getting a programme on Jazz FM means I’ve gone full circle now and couldn’t be happier.”

Paul Jackson-Clark, director of engagement at Parkinson’s UK added: “David is a brilliant ambassador for Parkinson’s UK, and since his diagnosis has not let Parkinson’s stop him or get in the way of his love for music and radio.

“We are incredibly grateful for his support in helping us increase understanding of this often-misunderstood condition.

“While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s and current treatments are simply not good enough, we do believe we’re on the verge of major research breakthroughs.

“We’re investing in promising studies to deliver a new treatment by the end of 2024. And with generous support from Jazz FM, Kid and the wider public, we can find a cure.”