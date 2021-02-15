Singer Courtney Love receives coronavirus vaccine in the UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Courtney Love has received her first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the UK.

The US punk singer, 56, shared an image of herself receiving the injection on Instagram Stories and thanked the NHS.

She wrote: “Got vax, in Chelsea, thank you @nhsenglandldn.”

Courtney Love (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Hole singer, widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, relocated from Los Angeles to London in autumn 2019 to work on a book and record a new album.

According to her representative, Love has a health condition and is in a priority group for the vulnerable.

They said in a statement: “She has an underlying health condition that makes her eligible. She is extremely grateful to the NHS and all the frontline workers.”

More than 15 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, just over two months since the first jab was administered.

(PA Graphics)

The NHS initially targeted the top four priority groups, including people over the age of 70 and health and care staff, aiming to offer the jab to everyone in this group by mid-February.

Many celebrities have shared their experiences of receiving the vaccine in a bid to encourage others.

Famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86, have received their first jabs.