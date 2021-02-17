Wigmore Hall unveils spring series of 40 concerts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 200 UK-based musicians will perform in 40 concerts at London’s Wigmore Hall in the run-up to Easter, the venue has announced.

They include solo recitals and choral concerts, which will all be performed behind closed doors with no audience present.

Every weeknight concert and most of the matinee concerts will be streamed free-of-charge live on Wigmore Hall’s website, the venue said.

London’s Wigmore Hall has unveiled its spring series of concerts which will take place behind closed doors (David Parry/PA)

The spring series begins on February 22 and runs until April 3. Performers scheduled to appear include soprano Claire Booth, tenor Ian Bostridge and pianist James Baillieu.

Wigmore Hall said it was unveiling its concert plans in anticipation of the Government setting out its “road map” out of lockdown on February 22.

John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall, said: “As the anniversary of UK’s first national lockdown approaches, the livelihoods of most musicians remain hugely precarious.

“Compounded by uncertainty over European travel in the next few months, it is more important than ever that Wigmore Hall plays a part in providing refuge for musicians in these impossibly challenging circumstances.”

Mr Gilhooly said Wigmore Hall is “heartened and grateful” for the public support the venue has received since it started streaming concerts in June last year, adding online donations to the concert hall are edging closer to the £1 million mark.

He said: “I cannot emphasise enough how vital every single contribution has been in enabling us to put on concerts to support musicians.”