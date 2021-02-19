David Furnish says Elton John getting vaccinated was a ‘big load’ off his mind

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Furnish has said a “big load” was lifted from his mind after his husband Sir Elton John was vaccinated against coronavirus.

During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he discussed the musician’s recent appearance alongside actor Sir Michael Caine in an NHS advert urging people to have the vaccine.

The advert shows the pair appearing to audition for a part in a campaign promoting the jab before the producers opt to cast Sir Michael over Sir Elton.

(NHS England/PA)

Furnish, 58, said: “I think we need a bit of levity.

“Vaccination is not a scary thing.

“The vaccines themselves are actually really good and it is just great to have him and Michael have a bit of fun with it, because all the news surrounding Covid has been so serious.

“We have been living through very heavy times, so it’s nice to have a little bit of not taking yourself too seriously.”

Discussing the vaccination of Sir Elton, 73, he added: “It’s a big load off my mind, obviously.”

Furnish said he, Sir Elton and their children have “had the most amazing year doing stuff together, watching lots and lots of movies, lots and lots of television”.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Elton is continuing to just devour new music, he listens to everything new that comes out all the time,” he said.

“And he’s embarked on a fitness regime and a diet, he’s been losing weight, he’s been looking after himself really, really well.

“We’ve been really busy, happy and fulfilled and also, more important than anything, spending more time together as a family and loving it.”

When asked if their children have experienced any homophobia as a result of having two fathers, Furnish said: “We’ve been very fortunate with their school and within their community everybody’s been really warm, really welcoming to us, treated us the same as any other family, so they’ve not witnessed any of that.

“When I was talking about (Sir Elton biopic) Rocketman when certain scenes were cut when it was screened in Russia, which was really upsetting, my older son was like, ‘Why would they cut the film, papa, I don’t understand?’

“I said, ‘Well in some parts of the world they don’t believe it’s right for two men to be in a relationship and be in love’, and his immediate response is, ‘Well they’re wrong aren’t they? They’re completely wrong’.”