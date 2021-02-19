Slowthai celebrates chart success with second album Tyron

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Slowthai has scored his first number one album with Tyron.

The Northampton rapper, 26, finished with more than double the chart sales of his nearest competitor, Foo Fighters, who were top last week with Medicine At Midnight.

Tyron, which features guest appearances from Skepta, ASAP Rocky and James Blake, was also the UK’s top-selling vinyl record this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

His politically charged debut Nothing Great About Britain peaked at number nine in May 2019.

Skepta featured on Tyron (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The artist, real name Tyron Frampton, said: “This is proof that with persistence, heart, and enough good people, anything can happen. I appreciate it more than ever.

“I just hope by making this music and using me as an example, I can show you that life does get better. This is for all the voices that haven’t been heard. We’re number one in the UK.”

Dedicating the win to the Lings area of Northampton where he grew up, he added: “I’ve always carried you on my back – I wouldn’t be me without you.

“This award means rehabilitation, revitalisation, to good will, health and a brighter future.”

Olivia Rodrigo (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

Manchester indie rockers Pale Waves entered at number three with their second album Who Am I?

Dua Lipa was at number four with Future Nostalgia following the release of an extended Moonlight edition of the record, and The Weeknd took number five with The Highlights compilation.

On the singles chart Olivia Rodrigo held on to the number one spot for a sixth consecutive week with Drivers License.

Taylor Swift’s new recording of her 2008 hit Love Story – titled Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – landed at number 12.

UK Hun? by United Kingdolls, drag queen contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, reached number 27 after debuting the song during a Eurovision-themed round on the BBC Three show.