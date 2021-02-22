Daft Punk announce split after nearly 30 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daft Punk have split up after 27 years.

The French electronic music duo, who formed in Paris, announced the news via an eight-minute video posted to their website on Monday titled Epilogue.

It shows the pair, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, dressed in their famous robot suits travelling through a desert-like landscape and concludes with one of the group detonating into hundreds of tiny fragments.

The scene ends by cutting to a sunrise as a choral version of the group’s 2013 song Touch plays and the dates 1993-2021 appear.

Their long-standing publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news but did not offer a reason for their split.

Daft Punk were among the most influential electronic music acts of the last 30 years, winning six Grammys and a Brit among other awards.

They formed in Paris in 1993 and helped to pioneer the French house movement of the 90s, which also included acts such as Stardust and Cassius.

Daft Punk headlining Oxegen Music festival (Niall Carson/PA)

They released their debut album, Homework, in 1997, following years of DJing around the French capital, and found overnight fame.

The record adopted a more pop-oriented sound and was both a critical and commercial success, spawning hit singles including Around The World and Da Funk.

With the release of their 2001 follow-up Discovery, they began wearing their famous robot outfits during both concerts and public appearances, including press, and would often perform at festivals from the top of a giant pyramid.

Their final album came in 2013 with Random Access Memories, which featured the singles Get Lucky and Lose Yourself To Dance and collaborations with artists including Nile Rodgers, The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, Pharrell Williams and more.

A 2014 French film titled Eden dramatised Daft Punk at various points in their career.